Covid-19: IGP orders strict enforcement of inter-state movement restriction

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered strict enforcement of the national curfew and inter-state movement restriction orders emplaced by the Federal Government as part of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba (DCP), said the IGP gave this directive to the Zonal Assistant-Inspectors General of Police and State Commissioners of Police during a virtual conference held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The virtual conference is the first by the Nigeria Police Force since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The conference availed the Force leadership the opportunity to engage the strategic managers, assess the security situation in the country, review operational strategies and take decisive measures aimed at evolving customized security solutions to cope with crime trends and other security challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The IGP, while evaluating security reports from various State Commands, charged the Commissioners of Police, particularly in States with recent incidents of attacks on communities, to rejig their security architecture to forestall further attacks and keep the communities safe and secure for the citizenry,” the statement added.

The IGP also expressed concerns over reports bordering on human rights infractions between the public and personnel of the Force. He, therefore, called for mutual respect between the public and members of the Force and charged the Strategic Managers to place more premium on the supervision of police personnel under their watch.

Meanwhile, the IGP flagged-off a “Community Sensitization Campaign and Palliative Support Program against COVID-19 same Tuesday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. The programme, a community-driven initiative of the Force, is aimed at supporting families within the policing communities adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic prevention lockdown and other regulations.

To drive this initiative, the IGP has appointed a Commissioner of Police, Aisha Abubakar, who is presently the most senior female police officer in the Force, to coordinate other female police officers in accomplishing this noble task.

Abubakar is the Commissioner of Police in-charge of the Force Animal Branch. A veterinary doctor par excellence, she holds a PhD in Veterinary Epidemiology and presently, the President of the Veterinary Council of Nigeria. She also holds a UNESCO award for Women in Science and a National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM).

The initiative which is a brain-child of serving female Police officers shall involve visits to local communities in the states across the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Team shall carry out sensitization and enlightenment campaigns on the prevention of COVID-19 pandemic.

It would also engage in the distribution of palliatives and relief materials including food items, beverages and other essentials to families of junior police officers and the civil populace. In the FCT, the Team will be visiting Kurduma, Galadimawa, Keti, Kabusa, Garki and Deidei areas as part of the flag-off.

The IGP noted that there is a thin line between abject lack and crime. He commended the female police officers for the laudable initiative and their personal and collective sacrifices (material and financial), stating that they have proven for a fact that they are indeed true Mothers, Aunties, Sisters and worthy Ambassadors of the Force.