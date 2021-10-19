COVID-19: FG sets up taskforce to check vaccine racketeering

The Federal Government has set up a joint task force on COVID-19 vaccine racketeering to curb misses.

Abdullahi Garba, the director, planning, research and statistics, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) made the disclosure at the bi-weekly COVID-19 update in Abuja on Monday.

Garba said that so far, over four million Nigerians have been vaccinated.

He also said that the NPHCDA had expanded the COVID-19 vaccination sites to every ward across the country.

He added that “we have expanded vaccination sites to all primary and tertiary healthcare centres. Private health facilities are also being engaged.”

COVID-19 vaccine

The director noted that the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines was not the issue in the country, stressing that “vaccines are available. Please go to any centre and get vaccinated.”

He explained that the vaccines were free no matter where it was given, but that owners of private facilities may apply charges for utilities.

On his part, John Oladejo, the director, health emergency preparedness and response of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said Lagos, Rivers, and Edo were some of the states contributing to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to him, Abia, Anambra, Cross River and Edo recorded high number of cases in the last seven days.

He noted that the international travel protocol had been reversed to remove some countries.

Answering questions from journalists at the briefing, the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, said that the country was determined to deal with the COVID-19 virus.

Ehanire noted that the Nigerian vaccine policy was set up in such a way that the country could begin to manufacture its own vaccine through direct or contracted manpower.

The minister said there was a two-billion-dollar arrangement for vaccine provision on ground that would cover the country for the next seven years.

He, however, called on Nigerians to continue to protect themselves and others by wearing the face mask and washing their hands correctly. NAN