COVID-19: FG mandates Security agencies to enforce new law

The federal government on Monday said it will take the enforcement of the new rules on compliance with non-Pharmaceutical initiatives seriously and has mandated all the law enforcement agencies to enforce the law.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the Coronavirus containment, Boss Mustapha, speaking at the national briefing again drew the attention of all Nigerians to the fact that sanctions and punishments (including jail terms and fines) have been prescribed for violators of the provisions under the Regulations, adding that “ All Law enforcement Agencies have been fully briefed and instructed to enforce the law within the appropriate limits”

“ I wish to remind all Nigerians that enforcement of the new regulation will be taken seriously and urge full compliance. In the final analysis, let us remember that it is for the good of the individual and his/her loved ones. I also urge the media to please go the extra mile to educate Nigerians and the report levels of compliance”

The new law covers Operations of Public Places, Mandatory Compliance with Treatment Protocols, Offences and Penalties, Enforcement and Application and Interpretation and Citation

He disclosed that the PTF has reviewed reports received on the new testing regime allegedly imposed by some airlines and the associated charges, adding that “This is considered inimical to the interest of Nigerians and will be addressed through appropriate channels”

The PTF appealed to all sub-national entities to remain conscious of the rising numbers and the associated fatalities.

“They are therefore required to establish appropriate structures and systems for the enforcement. The PTF will continue to collaborate with the Nigeria Governors Forum on the management of this public health emergency because every citizen resides within the jurisdiction of the states”

The PTF also decried situation whereby federal government employees on levels 12 and below were being forced to resume work.

“ We received reports that MDA are compelling their workers in the categories barred from the office, to report for work. For the avoidance of doubts, all employees from GL 12 and below shall continue to work from home and no Agency is allowed to vary this instruction. Permanent Secretaries and CEOs are to ensure strict compliance.

“Last week we received two batches of 860 Nigerian deportees from Saudi Arabia. They were received in Abuja by our multi-sectoral teams and have all commenced the post-arrival quarantine phase during which they will be tested before they are processed further.

Mustapha had while speaking on the issue of vaccines, insisted that “ nobody is safe, around the world until every one is vaccinated

“ I wish to make it abundantly clear that no body is safe around the world until every one is vaccinated. “

Mustapha had earlier told leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, decried the widespread skepticism about the vaccines for tackling the virus and about existence of the virus.

Mustapha told the religious leaders that the interactions became necessary because of the non-compliance with the the NPIs even among Church leaders; very low testing which limits detection, as we as dangers associated with those infected but were never detected(for every one detected, we probably missed ten)

Others include Low risk perception and awareness which we continue to address; rising daily numbers occasioned by the second wave; disruption in socio-economic activities including the way we worship and opening of our schools; increasing number of deceased loved ones, friends and Church members; as well as Vaccine hesitancy across all strata of life.