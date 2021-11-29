COVID-19: FG asks grade 12 civil servants, others to resume Dec 1

The Federal Government has directed civil servants on grade level 12 and below to resume duties on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The government had directed the affected civil servants to work from home, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

In a circular titled ‘resumption of duties by officers on GL 12 and below’ with reference number HCSF/3065/VOL.I/107, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan said the latest directive followed the advice of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19.

Yemi-Esan informed that the affected civil servants will be required to also show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours.

The head of service, therefore, asked all civil servants yet to be vaccinated to do so at various centres across the FCT before December 1.

“It will be recalled that as part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, officers on GL 12 and below were directed to work from home. Following the advice of the Presidential, Steering Committee on COVID-19, this category of officers are expected to resume duties on Wednesday, December 1, 2021,” the circular read.

“Furthermore, in line with the recommendation of the Committee on COVID-19, Mr. President has approved the vaccine mandate policy.

“All Federal Government employees would therefore be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours,” it added.