Covid-19 evacuation: 317 Nigerians to land Abuja from London

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama has said that about 317 Nigerians including 9 infants, have departed the Heathrow Airport in London, United Kingdom (UK) to Abuja after several hours of delay due to operational challenges.

The Minister made this known on Sunday via his Twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama. He said the Nigerians are being conveyed home via Air Peace Flight APK 7801.

He noted that the combined flight to Abuja and Lagos will first land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja to disembark 175 passengers before proceeding to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos with the remaining 142.

According to the Minister all evacuees will proceed on the mandatory 14 -day self-isolation as stipulated by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Nigerian Government has so far evacuated about 2,000 out of about 4,000 that have indicated interest to return home from different parts of the world following the Covid-19 pandemic.