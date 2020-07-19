Covid-19 evacuation: 134 Nigerians arrive from Sudan 

Another batch of 134 Nigerians have arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja from Sudan on Sunday as the Federal Government evacuation exercise continues following the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Twitter handle of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) the 134 evacuees tested negative to the Covid-19 before they departed Khartoum, the Sudanese capital on Sunday.

The Federal Government has so far evacuated over 2,000 out of about 4,000 Nigerians who have indicated interest to return home from different parts of the world following the pandemic.