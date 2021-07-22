COVID-19: Delta variant claims three lives in A’Ibom

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has claimed three lives in Akwa Ibom State, following the third wave of the pandemic, government sources have confirmed.

Emmanuel Ekuwem, secretary to the state government who made this known in Uyo, the state capital said the state has recorded 156 cases.

Ekuwem who is the chairman, Akwa Ibom State COVID-19 response committee, called on all the people living and doing business in the state to obey all the guidelines of COVID-19 and ita protocols earlier enunciated

While declaring that all the monitoring mechanisms have been reactivated to ensure strict compliance with guidelines and protocols, to assist the state combat the new wave.

“Social distancing in tricycles and in Mini-buses and wearing of face masks are to be strictly complied with.

” Religious houses (churches and mosques) should run at half capacity and services should last not more than one (1) hour.

“Hotels, sit-outs, clubs, schools, transport companies, supermarkets, Banks, pharmacies should all ensure compliance with all Covid-19 preventive measures in their facilities.

“Report any suspicious symptoms such as fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, and body pains and weakness to the nearest Covid-19 facility.

He assured that the State molecular laboratories are fully functional and tests for covid-19 are being done regularly.

“We ask you to avail yourself of this facility for your Covid-19 tests. Government shall continue to monitor the trends in the disease and take actions as may be necessary from time to time,” he said.