Covid-19: Cycology Club donates to Eti-osa isolation centre, Lagos street sweepers

Cycology Club, a non- government a l organisation of like minds with common interest in cycling, has extended economic palliatives Lagos street sweepers, to cushion the harsh effect of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The club also donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Eti-osa isolation centre located at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, as parts of its contributions towards saving lives already infected by the deadly disease.

Food items extended to the street sweepers include 200 1kg bags of rice, beans, garri, salt and vegetable oil while 100 front line workers would benefit from the PPE donated to the isolation centre.

Tunde Laoye, Captain of Cycology Club, explained the rationale behind the gesture: “We targeted the road sweepers because they are part of the essential workers. They’re out daily on the roads, exposing themselves to the risk of contracting the dreaded Covid 19,” said Laoye.

Also, Yejide Taiwo, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) secretary of Cycology, said the club reached out to the sweepers to encourage them this period of lockdown.

“Community service is one of the key objectives of our club. We like to contribute randomly but especially in times of need. We recognise that we’re part of a community and hope these items can bring some relief in these times of hardship,” said Taiwo.

She believed that the PPE donated to the Eti-osa isolation centre would go a long way in encouraging doctors and nurses designated to treat Covid-19 patients at the centre. The isolation centre was jointly set up by Lagos State government and Young Presidents Organisation (YPO).

“We recognise that the virus can infect anyone but the front line workers are especially at risk. So we decided to extend our support at this trying time to them to protect them against contracting the virus while treating others already infected,” said Taiwo.