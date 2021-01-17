COVID-19 clearance certificate now compulsory for new corps members- NYSC

Following the rising COVID-19 cases among Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) across the country, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has made it mandatory for PCMs to obtain COVID-19 clearance certificate as prerequisite for admittance into the camp.

BusinessDay recalled that on January 5, 2021, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 revealed that 731 members of 2020 Batch “B” Stream l corps members tested positive for COVID-19.

The PTF Chairman on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said they conducted the testing using RDTs, adding that out of the 35,419 in the 2020 Batch “B” Stream l, 731 tested positive compared to the 108 recorded in Batch A.

To avert such high numbers of PCMs testing positive for COVID-19, the

scheme has listed conditions that must be met by 2020 Batch “B” Stream II PCMs before they could be admitted into the orientation camp.

One of the conditions is that a PCMs must possess a clearance certificate showing that the person is not COVID-19 positive.

These conditions were stated in the NYSC “Safety Protocols” issued ahead of the commencement of the 2020 Batch “B” Stream II Orientation Course on January 19, 2021.

The management of the scheme insisted that henceforth, PCMs were expected to go to their dashboard and fill in the COVID-19 test self-reporting format before printing their call-up letters and must adhere strictly to their assigned date of reporting to the orientation camps.

Also, all foreign-trained corps members were expected to arrive in the country two weeks before the commencement of the orientation course.

According to the safety protocols, “It is imperative to restate that everyone coming into the NYSC camps must undergo COVID-19 test, corps members, and officials alike. Only those that test negative are admitted into the camps.

“PCMs are expected to go to their dashboard and fill in the COVID-19 test self-reporting format before printing call-up letters.

“PCMs are to download and print slip generated for presentation at orientation camps.

“PCMs must adhere strictly to their assigned date of reporting to the orientation camps.

“No PCMs will be allowed into the camps if they come before their appointment date.

“Upon arrival at camp, PCMs must subject themselves to COVID-19 test.

“PCMs must take responsibility for their own safety and ensure strict compliance with all COVID-9 safety protocols.

“All foreign-trained corps members must arrive in the country two weeks before the commencement of the orientation course.

“Frequent washing of hands at the wash hand points and use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser and physical distancing must be observed in all camp activities.

“Avoid touching face with unwashed hands.”