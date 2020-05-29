COVID-19: Agriculture is sustainable means of economic survival, says Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has advised citizens of the state to embrace agriculture, which according to him is a viable and sustainable means of economic survival.

He stated that his administration had, before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, commenced the construction of some small agro-allied industries in some local government areas, as a pilot project with plans to extend the programme to each of the 17 local government areas of the State.

“With the effects of COVID-19, which has shattered most economic forecasts on the global scale, we as a people must re-engineer our plans and look towards agriculture as a viable alternative”.

Ikpeazu in a message to the people of Abia State, to mark his five-years in office, as governor of the state, explained that four local governments, namely Umuahia North, Isiala Ngwa North, Obingwa and Ugwunagbo, already have their structures ready, while definite orders had been made for equipment.

“The structures for Bende and Ohafia LGAs are almost completed. This is a clear evidence of our commitment to drive our agricultural revolution, through the establishment of agro- allied concerns that will provide direct and indirect jobs to our people”.

Governor Ikpeazu also thanked the Abia workforce for their hard work and resilience, with an assurance that the current situation where salaries and pensions have been reasonably stabilized will be sustained, but cautioned that the downturn in the economy, occasioned by the effects of COVID-19 pandemic could create fresh challenges of cash flow for the government.

He however gave an assurance that his administration will work hard to meet up with all obligations to the workers.

He assured the people of Abia of his determination to continue to govern the State with the highest standards of patriotism and asked for the continued support of the people of the state.

He however appealed to the people to pray for the repose of the departed soul of the late Solomon Ogunji, state’s commissioner for environment, who passed on recently.