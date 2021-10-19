Covenant University turns 19, holds 16th convocation

The Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, will on Thursday commence series of activities commemorating the 19th Founders’ Day and 16th Convocation of the institution.

Oluwasegun Omidiora, the registrar of the university, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

Omidiora said that the Founder’s Day would feature a Special University Assembly, where exploits and notable feats of the University would be reeled out and pioneer members of faculty and staff celebrated.

“The forum will also serve to offer gratitude to God for the present state of the University and for what is expected in the years to come,” he said.

The registrar said that the 16th Convocation ceremony would begin on Thursday with lectures across the four Colleges and the School of Postgraduate Studies of the University.

He added that the lecture would cover various evolutionary aspects of higher learning such as blended learning, entrepreneurship in the digital age, and the new media interventions, among others.

This will culminate in the release of eagles 2021 for the award of first and higher degrees and the presentation of prizes on Friday at the University Chapel.

In addition, there will be a special Chancellor’s Assembly/ Release of Eagles ceremony for the graduands on Saturday morning, while the Alumni investiture and presentation of special awards as well as prizes will take place afterward.

He said that the management of the university appreciated the support the institution has enjoyed from the parents and guardians of the students all through the last academic session.

Omidiora added that the institution also appreciated the goodwill it has enjoyed from National Universities Commission, professional bodies, and partner institutions both within and outside the country.