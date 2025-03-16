The Covenant Nation 2025 SME funding conference is to focus on providing alternative financing options for small scale business enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

“The TCN SME Funding Conference 2025 is designed to bridge this gap by providing practical insights, alternative financing options, and direct networking opportunities with funding providers,” Obafemi Darabidan, head of department, Covenant Capital, said in a recent media parley.

Covenant Capital is the small and medium scale enterprise advisory arm of the Covenant Nation with the aim of empowering individuals and businesses. According to Darabidan, the goal of the conference is to empower entrepreneurs with the knowledge and resources they need to scale their businesses successfully.

He disclosed that the SME funding conference is scheduled for Saturday, April 5, 2025, at The Covenant Nation, Iganmu, with the aim of bringing together SMEs, funding providers, business leaders, and financial experts to explore innovative funding solutions beyond traditional debt financing.

Read also: Nigeria MSMEs need partnerships, funding to thrive – Business Executives

“At The Covenant Nation, we recognize the crucial role that SMEs play in driving economic growth and job creation. However, many small businesses struggle to access the right funding needed for expansion,” Darabidan said.

According to him, the conference will equip small business owners with the practical knowledge, tools, and connections needed to secure funding for growth and expansion.

He said that the conference will help business owners navigate the complex funding landscape. He also urged SMEs, entrepreneurs, and business owners to register early to gain insights into securing funding for business expansion.

“The funding conference will create a platform for direct networking and collaboration between SMEs and funding providers, introduce alternative funding opportunities beyond bank loans, including grants, equity financing, impact investment, and crowdfunding and support the growth of SMEs within the community and beyond, fostering long-term sustainability.”

“The event will feature a keynote speech from a leading industry expert, panel discussions with funding specialists on SME financing solutions, 20+ Funding Exhibitors showcasing financial products, grants, and investment opportunities, networking & One-on-One Business advisory Sessions for SMEs to connect with funders,” Darabidan said.

Share