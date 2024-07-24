Court sentence three to life imprisonment for raping deaf woman

Three men, Amiru Sani, Aliyu Umar, and Bashar Dan-Inno of Wararin Zaromawa village, have been sentenced to life by Justice Shamsudeen Jafar of the Kebbi High Court, for raping an 18-year-old deaf woman in the state.

The convicts faced two counts of criminal conspiracy and rape, offences punishable under sections 259 and 60 of the Kebbi State Penal Code Law, 2021.

The court heard that the acts were perpetrated at Wararin Zaromawa village in Gwandu Local Government Area of the state.

According to Faridah Muhammad, the prosecution counsel, the three defendants raped the victim while she was asleep.

“The defendants broke into the victim’s house while she was asleep and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her. They choked her with a thick piece of cloth and tied her hands with a rope before having carnal knowledge of her one by one,” she said.

The judge stated that the prosecution had proved all the elements of carnal knowledge of the victim.

“I am of the firm view that all the defendants conspired in perpetrating the act. Meanwhile, the convicts conspired and raped the victim, who is an 18-year-old deaf woman, at her husband’s residence,” he said.

“All ingredients needed to establish a criminal conspiracy to commit rape were established beyond reasonable doubt by the prosecution. The court has no option but to act upon the evidence before it,” he said.

Delivering his judgment, the judge held the defendants were guilty as charged.

“Having found you guilty of the charge, you Amiru Sani, Aliyu Umar, and Bashar Dan-Inno are hereby sentenced to life imprisonment for finding all of you guilty under sections 259 and 60 of Kebbi State Penal Code Law, 2021,” he declared.