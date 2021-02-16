Court quashes impeachment of former Imo deputy governor

An Imo State High Court, in Owerri, has voided the impeachment of Jude Agbaso as deputy governor of Imo state.

Agbaso, who was deputy to Rochas Okorocha, former Imo State governor, was impeached by the state House of Assembly on March 28, 2013, over allegations that he collected N458m and Red Label scotch whiskey as bribes from J-pro, a construction firm.

Aggrieved, the ex-deputy governor had contested his impeachment in court.

Ruling on the matter on Monday, February 15, the trial judge, I.S Opara, gave the consent judgment after parties in the suit opted to settle out of court.

Speaking with journalists after the court session, Chijioke Emeka, counsel to Agbaso, said following the judgment, all entitlements due to his client as a former deputy governor of the state have been restored and he is legally authorised to hold public positions.

Emeka had informed the court that parties in the suit, including his client, the state governor, the state House of Assembly and the chief judge of the state had February 1 drafted terms of settlements which were filed before the court on February 2.

He said the parties had to “shift grounds” in order to peacefully agree on the terms of settlements.

In his judgment, Opara said the terms of settlements had become a consent judgement of the court.

Reacting to the judgment, Agbaso said he felt delighted to be vindicated of fraud allegations after eight years, accusing Okorocha of intentionally framing him up to get him out of office.