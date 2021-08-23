Court orders resident doctors to suspend nationwide strike

The National Industrial Court, Abuja division, has ordered the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to suspend the ongoing nationwide strike.

The doctors had commenced the strike on August 1, 2021, over non-payment of allowances salaries among other issues.

The federal government described the action as unnecessary and then instituted a suit against the association, asking the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining members of NARD from continuing with the industrial action.

Ruling on the ex parte application on Monday, the National Industrial Court judge John Targema asked all parties in the suit to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The judge said, “Having looked especially on the affidavit of extreme urgency, the grounds of the application, the affidavit in support of same and arguments of counsel for the applicant. I also weighed the submissions and arguments of counsel on the law as it stands on this application,” Targema said.

“It is hereby ordered that claimant/applicant and the defendant/respondent suspend all forms of hostilities forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

The judge ordered that a hearing notice be issued and other processes are served on the defendant, including the originating summons.

He said that that the proof of service should be kept in the case file before the next adjourned date.

Targema adjourned the matter to September 15 for a hearing of the motion on notice and/or any other pending application on its merit.

Nigeria’s House of Representatives convened a meeting between the doctors and the Nigerian government but the parties failed to reach an agreement.

The Nigerian government then instituted a suit against the doctors and asked the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the doctors from continuing with the industrial action.