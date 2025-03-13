A Lagos High Court has ordered Amazon Web Services Nigeria Limited and the producers of the film Gangs of Lagos to issue an unreserved apology to the Isale Eko Descendants Union (IDU) for misrepresenting the cultural heritage of the Isale Eko community.

Justice Idowu Alakija upheld a settlement agreement between IDU, Amazon, and 11 other defendants, including Jade Osiberu, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Adesegun Adetoro, Demi Olubanwo, Olumide Soyombo, Bankole Wellington (Banky W), Adesua Etomi, Kola Aina, Greoh Limited, and Amazon Web Services Nigeria Limited. The court emphasized the importance of accurate cultural representation in creative works and the potential societal damage caused by harmful portrayals.

IDU initiated legal action over the film’s portrayal of the Eyo Masquerade as violent and Isale Eko as a crime-ridden area, arguing that such depictions were misleading and damaging to the community’s reputation. The union stressed that the Eyo Masquerade is a revered cultural symbol associated with peace, tradition, and celebration, not violence or crime.

In his ruling, Justice Alakija directed the filmmakers and Amazon to formally acknowledge the concerns raised by the union and to make their apology public. The judgment also called for heightened scrutiny of film content to prevent cultural misrepresentation and promote accuracy in storytelling.

Chairman of the Union, Adeniyi Kazeem, SAN, welcomed the judgment and urged the relevant authorities to enforce stricter film censorship and regulatory measures to safeguard cultural traditions from inaccurate depictions. He also called on filmmakers to engage with indigenous communities during the production process to ensure authenticity and respect for cultural values.

