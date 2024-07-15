Court orders Ado Bayero to stop parading himself as Emir of Kano

Kano State High Court on Monday ordered Aminu Ado Bayero to stop parading himself as the Emir of Kano.

The court, which was presided over by Justice Amina Aliyu, also barred four other deposed monarchs from presenting themselves as the Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye, and Gaya.

The court also mandated that these five deposed emirs return all movable and immovable properties belonging to the Kano state government.

The ruling follows a session on July 4, where the judge adjourned to decide on applications for an extension of time, a notice of preliminary objection, a joinder application, and a motion for the judge to recuse herself.

Tension has been high in Kano since Governor Abba Yusuf invoked the Kano Emirates Council Repeal Law 2024 to dethrone Bayero and the other four emirs. The governor subsequently reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

At the time of his dethronement, Bayero was visiting the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, in Ogun State.

He returned to Kano shortly after, under full military protection. Bayero then moved to a mini palace in Nassarawa, surrounded by security from the military, police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), leading to speculation that he had federal government backing.

Reports indicate that the state government quickly moved Sanusi to the Gidan Rumfa Palace upon learning that Bayero planned to return there. The legal battle has continued as both parties refuse to compromise.

Counsel to the applicants, Ibrahim Isa-Wangida, urged the court to dismiss the respondents’ affidavit of facts, citing order 39 rule 1 and 2 of the court.

Meanwhile, Ado-Bayero’s lawyer, Abdul Muhammed SAN, filed an affidavit of fact on July 3, 2024, with a notice of appeal and a motion to stay proceedings, requesting the court to pause the case pending the appeal court’s decision.

Counsel to the 3rd, 4th, and 5th respondents, Hassan Tanko-Kyaure, submitted an application for an extension of time and a counter affidavit in response to the originating motion.

He requested the court to nullify the Kano State Emirates Council (Repeal) Law 2024, arguing that due process was not followed and sought dismissal of the applicant’s case with a cost of N1 billion.

Counsel to the Inspector General of Police, Sunday Ekwe, stated they had no additional submissions.

The applicants, along with the 3rd, 4th, and 5th respondents, moved their applications for an extension of time, a notice of preliminary objection, setting aside an ex parte order, a joinder application, and an examination of the deponent, while also requesting the judge to recuse herself.