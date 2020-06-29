Court moves to revoke Shehu Sani’s bail

Justice I.E Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, July 29, 2020 stated that he would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is prosecuting Shehu Sani on two-count criminal charges, bordering on name-dropping and obtaining the sum of USD$25,000.00 (Twenty-five Thousand United States Dollars) from Alhaji Sani Dauda of ASD Motors, Kaduna, under a false pretence that he would use the sum to bribe the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, to shield Dauda from EFCC’s investigation and prompt the Commission to arrest and prosecute one Abubakar Musa who is having an issue with Dauda.

A statement issued by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale said that at the resumed trial on Monday, defence counsel, A.A. Ibrahim SAN informed the court that the defendant was not in court because his neighbour just died of COVID-19, following which the Kaduna State Government placed a movement restriction in the area.

“My Lord, the defendant is unavoidably absent in court today because one of his neighbours died of COVID-19, and the government of Kaduna State placed a restriction of movement in the area, hence making him absent. In the circumstance, we are pleading with the court to give us a date,” he said.

Prosecuting counsel, Abba Mohammed, who objected to the motion for adjournment informed the court that he had two witnesses in court and one of them came from the same Kaduna Shehu Sani complained about.

Justice Ekwo thereafter adjourned the case till July 6,7,8 and 9, 2020 for continuation of trial.

Meanwhile operatives of the EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested one Babatunde Oyerinde Abidoun, a.k.a. Kashy, for his alleged involvement in cybercrimes.

Abiodun, who is the owner of CashNation Ent. Ltd., a music record label, was arrested recently at his residence in Lekki Conservative Estate, Lagos.

His arrest followed intelligence gathered overtime about his suspicious lifestyle.

Abiodun, who shuttles between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates, UAE, allegedly used the proceeds of his fraudulent activities to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Investigations linked his fraudulent activities to his domestic staff, Thomas Aliu Akwu, who confessed to having different accounts domiciled in UBA, Ecobank, GTB, Zenith Bank and FCMB and also receiving money for his boss through the accounts.

Items recovered from the suspect at the point of arrest include a white 2013 Bentley Continental and Mercedes Benz GLK 350.

The suspect will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the EFCC said.