Court denies Yahaya Bello bail in alleged N110bn fraud case

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has dismissed a bail application filed by Yahaya Bello, immediate past governor of Kogi State, in connection with an alleged fraud case involving N110 billion.

Delivering her ruling, Justice Maryann Anenih described the bail application as premature and incompetent, noting that it was submitted before Bello was taken into custody by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The application, filed on November 22, predated Bello’s detention by the EFCC on November 26 and his subsequent arraignment on November 27. Justice Anenih explained that a bail application is typically intended to challenge the detention of a defendant, rendering Bello’s motion invalid at the time it was submitted.

She stated that thee defendant’s action implies an attempt to invoke the court’s jurisdiction prematurely.

On November 27, Bello was arraigned before the court, alongside Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalam Hudu, on a 16-count charge brought by the EFCC on behalf of the federal government. The case, marked FCT/HC/CR/778/24, includes allegations of criminal breach of trust involving the sum of N110,446,470,089, among other charges.

Justice Anenih’s decision underscores the importance of following proper legal procedures when seeking bail. The trial is expected to continue in the coming weeks.

