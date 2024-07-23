Court bars INEC, PDP from recognising Ebonyi caretaker committee

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital has granted an interim order restraining INEC and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from recognising or dealing win any way or whatsoever with the Caretaker Committee of the party set up by the National Organising Secretary in Ebonyi, pending the determination of the substantive suit and motion.

In a suit filed by Silas Onu Suit No. FHC/AI/CS/132/2024 between Silas Onu Vs PDP and INEC, the plaintiff applicant challenged the powers of the National Organising Secretary of the party (PDP) in usurping the powers of the National Secretary of PDP to set up a Caretaker Committee in Ebonyi.

He argued that the PDP constitution gives the administrative powers of the party to the office of the National Secretary and no one else. And that the National organising secretary was acting ULTRA-VIRES his power.

Hilary OSHOMAH, the Presiding Judge, however, after listening to the arguments, gave an ORDER that all the parties should maintain STATUS QUO ANTE BELLUM, pending the determination of the ORIGINATING SUMMONS.

The ORDER of the Court was made pursuant to the doctrine of LIS PENDENS.

The PLAINTIFF in the suit was represented by U.A. OBASI, Esq, Caleb. C. ONWE, Esq, while the PDP was represented by GODWIN A NGWUTA, Esq, and IBRAHIM OBIAHU, Esq for INEC.

The matter was adjourned to 27th of September for hearing of the substantive suit.