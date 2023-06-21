Court adjourns ruling on Emefiele’s bail application

The High Court in Abuja has adjourned ruling in the bail application of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Thursday, July 13.

After hearing arguments from all parties involved in the case, Justice Hamza Muazu, the presiding judge, issued the order.

Through his attorney, Emefiele is contesting his detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) and their refusal to grant him access to his family and attorney.

Emefiele’s bail application was challenged by attorney for the DSD and the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

According to the respondents, Emefiele poses a flight risk.

The chief magistrates court of the FCT ordered the detention of Emefiele.