Justice Obiora Egwatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the hearing of the lawsuit filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, to March 25, 2025.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan filed a suit at the Federal High Court, requesting an order to prevent the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges from investigating her.

Although the court granted the restraining order last week, the Senate, on Thursday, proceeded to suspend her for six months after reviewing the committee’s report. At the hearing of the Matter on Monday, Counsels to the first, Second and third defendants told the court that they had not been served.

Michael Numa, (SAN), Counsel to informed the court that all parties had been serving, adding that affidavits of service were before the Court. After going through the affidavits of service beforthe the court, Justice Egwatu confirmed service of all processes on all Defendants.

At this point, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, counsel to the third Defendant, the Senate President, prayed to the court for an adjournment for all processes to be harmonized.

Other counsels supported the move, stressing that this will facilitate accelerated hearing at the next adjourned date.

In his ruling, Justice Egwatu ,therefore, adjourned the matter to March 25th, 2025 and ordered that all the relevant processes should be served on parties before the adjourned date.

Speaking on the outcome of the proceedings, Peter Nwaebonyi, Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, acknowledged the significance of proper service in legal proceedings, stating that only when parties are properly served can they study the matter and respond accordingly.

Nwaebonyi also defended the Senate’s decision, asserting that legislative matters fall outside judicial interference unless there is a clear violation of the law.

“The court has no such right to interfere in the internal affairs of the Senate,” he said. “However, as a law-abiding institution, we have responded to the court’s call.”

He further emphasized that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was in line with Senate regulations, citing Order 66, Rule 8 of the Standing Orders, which empowers the Senate to extend suspensions as deemed necessary.

