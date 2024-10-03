Cost of healthy diet in Nigeria rises by 46% in eight months

…falls 0.8% in August

The national average Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) in Nigeria has increased by 46.2 percent in eight months of 2024, higher than general inflation and food inflation, a new report has shown.

The latest ‘Cost of Healthy Diet’ report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, revealed that the national average cost of a healthy diet fell by 0.8 percent to N1,255 per adult per day in August from N858 earlier reported in January and N786 reported in December 2023.

“The main drivers of this increase in CoHD are Legumes, Nuts and Seeds, Starchy Staples and Vegetables. On a month-month basis, it declined by 0.8 percent compared to the cost in July 2024 (N1,265). Vegetables saw a decline in price by 14.5 percent on a monthly basis,” it said.

Nigeria’s headline inflation decreased to 32.15 percent in August 2024 from 33.40 percent in the previous month, as prices of tomatoes, pepper, yam and other food products dropped.

This is as food inflation, a significant driver of overall inflation, declined to 37.52 percent in August, down from 39.53 percent in July.

Further analysis of the report revealed that, In August 2024, the average CoHD was highest in the South West at N1,554 per adult per day, compared to N1.014 per adult per day in North West.

According to the report, Ogun, Lagos, and Rivers States recorded the highest costs with N1,641, N1,615, and N1,572 respectively.

Katsina, Kaduna and Sokoto accounted for the lowest costs with N880, N951 and N980.

“At the Zonal level, the average CoHD was highest in the South West Zone at N1,554 per day, followed by the South-South Zone with N1,381 per day. The lowest average Cost of a Healthy diet was recorded in North West Zone with N1,041 per day,” the report said.

