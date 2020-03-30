Coronavirus: NIWA makes N10m donation to NCDC, Lagos State

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has announced a donation of N5 million to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and another N5 million to the Lagos State Government (LASG), totaling N10 million to aid the fight against Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by Tayo Fadile, general manager, Corporate Affairs of NIWA, the donation was part of the authority’s corporate social responsibility strategy.

He said the donation would help government to fight the deadly virus with more vigor and determination.

He stated that the management also urged all Nigerians to obey government directives on COVID -19, as the only way to restore sanity and ensure safety and well-being of everybody in the country.

Meanwhile, the managing director of NIWA has also directed that NIWA’s infrastructures including ferry terminals, dockyards, River ports, Jetties, water crafts, barges and tug boats nationwide should be sanitised and the highest level of hygiene maintained.

AMAKA ANAGOR-EWUZIE