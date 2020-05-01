Coronavirus: Gov. Makinde slashes salaries of senior political appointees by 50%

Following a drop in the federal allocation and COVID-19 restrictions, Governor Seyi Makinde on Friday announced 50 per cent pay slash for all senior political appointees in his administration.

Makinde who announced the reduction while participating at the 2020 International Workers’ Day held at the secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress on Friday noted that civil servants in the state would not be affected by the paycut.

According to him, “nothing will affect the welfare and payment of the workers salary despite the dwindling economy.”

Addressing top labour leaders, the governor said the next couple of months would be difficult, especially in the face of hardship occasioned by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The next couple of months are going to be difficult ones, but we are working hard to mitigate the shocks to our economy. Already, we have secured the cooperation of the legislature to take a 30% cut to their monthly allocations, while senior government appointees take 50% pay cuts. This is because we feel that the economic safety of the workforce must be prioritised.

“We must on this day, appreciate the efforts of those who have taken pay cuts so that others may be catered for. I am happy that under this administration, the wellbeing of the common man takes precedence. I give you my word; we will continue to put in the work needed to ensure that you are never paid with ‘bear with us at the end of any month.

“When I was taking over the affairs of government on May 29, 2019, I never envisaged that our first Worker’s Day celebration would happen without the usual pomp.

“No one would have thought at that time, that in just about a year, the world would be thrown into confusion as they struggle to understand a new strain of the coronavirus disease. But as the saying goes, “you have to take the bad with the good.”

He commended every worker in Oyo State as the state fight the COVID-19 pandemic saying that not just only the health workers who are leading the charge and risking daily exposure to this disease, but the volunteers from various sectors who are working in little ways and big ways to ensure that we prevent, contain and control the spread of COVID-19 in our state.

“We salute the workers who have had to sacrifice their earnings at this time, those whose businesses have been affected by the partial lockdown in Oyo State. Private schools cannot operate at this time. Event planners are also badly hit; you can’t run your operations when there are no gatherings.

Makinde who was presented with an award of ‘Labour Friendly Governor’ at the event said “night clubs have lost income; the curfews seem to be targeted at your business. Cinemas are facing huge losses. Transporters are taking cuts; they have been directed to operate at 60% capacity. The principles of social distancing have also affected the income of many more businesses and individuals who rely on their daily income. Many of you have lost your jobs.

“We want to get our economy back on track. This is why we have started opening up the system while keeping an eye on the reports from the Oyo State COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre.

“I remember, during my inaugural speech, I had asked for your patience because we could not pay the newly introduced minimum wage. I promised that we would pay, but that you should give us a little time. You did. And we did not let you down.

“Less than ten months later, we not only approved the payment of the new minimum wage, we paid the backlog from January 2020. And by the grace of God, we will keep paying it. The 25th of every month will remain the date when you receive your salaries every month.

In his remarks at the occasion, Oyo state NLC chairman, Adebayo Titilola-Sodo, vowed to resist any attempt to slash salaries of Oyo workers, saying that the labour leaders believe that Governor Makinde will not join those planning to execute pay cut for workers.

On his part, the Oyo state TUC chairman, Emmanuel Ogundiran, said in this difficult times, Labour leaders expect the government not to focus on profit but on sustaining livelihood of people such that all will survive the pandemic.

Also,the Secretary, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Oyo state chapter, Olusegun Abatan, urged all affiliate unions and state branches to resist any reduction in salary.