Coronavirus: Delta reviews 2020 budget

The Delta State Government has announced that it was taking steps to review the 2020 budget to reflect current economic realities occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, made this known in Asaba while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held virtually on Thursday.

He said that critical ministries would begin to take a look at the different projects they were handling with a view to giving value to the people and ensure that even beyond the COVID-19, the economy would be kept safe and sound.

“At today’s Exco, we were much more concerned about the state of the economy of our state, and that meant that we needed to take a second look at the 2020 Budget as well as take other decisions that will make life much better for our people,” he said..

“You will recall that the Exco approved N389 billion for 2020 Budget and in the wisdom of the State House of Assembly, it was taken to N395 billion and that was signed into law.

He pointed out that the budget had taken into cognisance certain parameters including the national budget benchmark oil price of 57 dollars per barrel, and other indices.

The commissioner said that the government was taking a look “as to how to prune the size of our 2020 budget and at the same time re-prioritise our areas of interest, particularly with a view to dealing with that aspect of the budget that will enhance the welfare of our people.”

According to him, the State Executive Council was convinced that at a time like this, the interest and survival of the people is paramount; much as we still pay very critical attention to projects, we believe that the number one project now is the survival of our people.

“Once we are done with the review, in no distant time we will still hold another Exco session with a view to concluding the final reductions and the estimates as well as passing it over to the House of Assembly for the purpose of amendments to the 2020 budget.

Francis Sadhere, Warri