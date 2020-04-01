Coronavirus: Berger Paints provides paints for Isolation Centre

As a responsible social citizen and as part of its strategic partnership with the Lagos State government, a frontline manufacturer of paints and allied products, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has supported the State government’s efforts in combating the devastating Coronavirus ( Covid 19) pandemic through the provision of paints towards building more isolation centres in the State.

The gesture, consummated last weekend is expected to reduce the financial burden of providing decent accommodation for the victims of the pandemic.

In a statement , the Company’s Management explained that the move was made in recognition of the fact that the crises at hand was not one that could be solved by the state government alone, but by all stakeholders, especially a strategic stakeholder like Berger Paints Nigeria Plc.

“We are proud to be part of the urgent processes that will enhance lasting solution to eliminate the scourge of coronavirus in Nigeria. This is the basis upon which the Board and Management approved the donation of our products to the Lagos State Government towards building more isolation centres to be established in the state.

“As a good corporate citizen, we identify with Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu and his administration on the on-going rigorous efforts being made to curtail further spread of this coronavirus in the State. Our support is consistent with our corporate social responsibility policy.”,said Anjan Sircar, Berger Paint’s Managing Director.

The Management noted that aside the donation, the Company was interested in supporting the state government ’s laudable initiatives and disclosed that there were ongoing strategic discussions on how to further assist the state government towards improving the lot of indigenes within the state through vocational training and education.