Cormart grows export business to Ghana, Cameroon

Cormart Nigeria Limited, one of the leading chemical and food raw materials companies and a member of TGI Group, recently announced the expansion of its export business to Ghana and Cameroon.

A statement by the group noted that the development was in line with Cormart’s strategy to become a major player across West Africa, by increasing its efforts in exports to neighbouring countries.

The statement said Cormart has commenced exportation with its adhesive glue, Vinkobond, and would continue exportation of many products across several industries.

Martin Middernacht, the managing director, Cormart, who spoke about the business focus for Cormart in Ghana said, “Our main focuses are the brewery and beverage industry, the food industry, the furniture and construction industry and the paint Industry. We have started exporting casein glue and other chemicals proudly made in Nigeria for the brewery and beverage industry to Ghana, and we are working on getting many more products into the Ghanaian market.”

Clement Gbala, the business manager, Cormart’s Breweries and Beverage Chemicals department, explained its objective in the region.

“In realising our objective of becoming a regional player, we will retain Nigeria as the production hub for our activities. However, we will continue to export to Cameroon and Ghana and very soon, Niger, Mali and Benin. We currently have different partnerships, and are working to get more partners to bolster our manufacturing capabilities”, he said.

Cormart’s general manager, Johannes Flosbach, also reiterated the company’s objective to expand its export capabilities.

According to him, “We want to take advantage of the new African Free Trade Agreement. The goal has been to get our products out to neighbouring markets and become a major player across West Africa.”