COREN blames quacks for building collapse in Nigeria

Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has attributed persistent incidents of building collapse in Nigeria to the engagement of non-professionals who have no capacity in project delivery.

The Council, among others also blamed non-verification, of building design, substandard materials, non-legislation and enforcement of the National Building Code by the relevant authorities, including the National Assembly.

Ali Alimasuya Rabiu, President of COREN stated this while briefing journalists after a meeting with Presidents of Regulatory and professional bodies inbuilt industry in Abuja.

Rabiu raised the concerns that no fewer than 400 persons have so far lost their lives in building collapses in Lagos, Abuja and Kano States respectively this year alone.

In view of this, he advised all State Governments to domesticate the National Building Code while the Forum of Regulatory Bodies in the Built Environment (FORBEN) should drive the bill.

The COREN President recommended that the government should set up a construction court to handle cases of misconduct in built environment.

“It is recommended that Professionals must practice in their areas of core competence and experience, to avoid delving into other areas which is tantamount to quackery.

“The professionals in the built environment must work together. There should be respect for the responsibility of each professional while working together.

“There is unjustifiable over-concentration on the training of high-level manpower without an emphasis on the lower level, hence we must make concerted efforts to substantially increase the production of qualified Craftsmen, skilled workers, technician through the resuscitation and establishment of Crafts Technical Schools across the country,” he said.