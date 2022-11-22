COP27: This is time for partnership – OCEL

For Nigeria to fasten its net-zero agenda, the government, public and private sectors must collaborate and not compete, according to the Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL) at the just concluded 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27).

Ademola Ogunbanjo, executive vice president, OCEL, made the assertion during a presentation on OCEL’s sustainable transport initiative targeted explicitly at decarbonising the Niger Delta among other initiatives.

He said, “This is not the age of competition; it is the age of collaboration. We must collaborate, not only between the government and the public sector but also, within the private sector, if we want to push forward the country’s net-zero agenda.”

With the successful conclusion of the COP27 themed ‘delivering for the people and the planet’, one message reverberated across the globe – climate pledges must be matched with action.

The event tagged Africa’s COP, served as an opportunity to showcase what countries are doing to safeguard the planet and Africa was not left out.

OCEL, the renewable energy subsidiary of Oando plc, and part of the Nigerian delegation to COP27 hosted two side events at the Nigeria pavilion.

The first side-event themed ‘Decarbonising an oil-rich region: A case for the Niger Delta was held in partnership with the ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, National Council on Climate Change, REAN and Stratus Limited.

The event had a diverse audience of financiers, partners, government officials and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

John Agada, director of environmental management, gave the welcome address on behalf of Sharon Ikeazor, minister of state, ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

The second side event was based on the role of public-private partnership (PPPs), climate financing and an enabling business environment, themed: ‘Achieving Nigeria’s net zero target: A public-private partnership’.

Ainojie Irune, president/CEO, OCEL participated as a panellist alongside Omofaiye Victor Adewale, commissioner for environment, Kogi State and Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, the managing director/CEO, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET).