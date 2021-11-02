COP26: Buhari pledges Nigeria’s commitment to restore 100m hectares of degraded land

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Africa’s ambition of restoring over 100million hectares of degraded landscape for productive agriculture is achievable.

Buhari, therefore, assured world leaders of Nigeria’s “unalloyed ” support towards achieving the goal at the ongoing Climate Change Summit, COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The President said this at a side event on the Great Green Wall (GGW), co-hosted by Emmanuel Macron, French President; the Prince of Wales, and the Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

‘‘With all hands on deck and concerted efforts at land restoration by African leaders, I am optimistic that Africa’s ambition of restoring over 100million hectares of the degraded landscape for productive agriculture is achievable.

‘‘Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I am pleased to inform you that Nigeria will soon be assuming the leadership of Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Pan African Agency of the Great Green Wall”, the president said.

‘‘Nigeria pledges her unalloyed commitment to expanding the achievements of the GGW programme in Africa from the enviable status attained under the leadership of His Excellency, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

‘‘Together we commit to the transformative process of restoring the African degraded landscape and ultimately the continent’s environment,’’ he added.

President Buhari recounted that one of the major outcomes of the fourth edition of the One Planet Summit on Biodiversity, organized by the French Government in Paris, France on 11th January 2021, was the pledge of $19.6 billion by the coalition of international communities to upscale the implementation of the Great Green Wall Initiative in Africa.

He noted that since the pledges by the financial partners, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification has continued to give technical backstopping to the Pan African Agency of the Great Green Wall through the establishment of the Great Green Wall Accelerator for the 2021- 2030 Decennial Priority Investment Plan for the Great Green Wall programme.

Highlighting Nigeria’s role in actualising the land restoration initiative, President Buhari told the side event that the country participated in drafting and harmonizing the Results Framework for the Accelerator with five cardinal pillars to address the 2021- 2030 Decennial Priority Investment Plan ambition of the Great Green Wall.

According to him, the five cardinal pillars include the restoration of 100 million hectares of degraded land; sequestration of 250 million tonnes of carbon; creation of 10 million green jobs; resilient economic development in the various Member States as well as capacity strengthening and development.

On the margins of COP26, President Buhari accompanied by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Environment (State), Petroleum (State), Power (State), the Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Sarafa Tunji Isola and the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari toured the Nigerian Pavilion.

At the Pavilion, the President held a bilateral meeting with Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

They exchanged views on the challenges of desertification, along with climate change and loss of biodiversity in Africa, the need to recharge Lake Chad and the UNCCD support for the GGW initiative.

President Buhari stressed that Nigeria’s approach in addressing the physical and socio-economic aspects and effects of desertification, drought and climate change would prioritise the education of the local communities and the use of technology.

In his remarks, Thiaw, while congratulating Nigeria’s imminent presidency of the Heads of State and Government of the Pan African Agency of the GGW, said the world is looking up to President Buhari for leadership.

He said 11 countries including Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Chad, Djibouti, Eretria, Ethiopia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal and Sudan have been selected as intervention zones for the Great Green Wall.

He expressed confidence that the implementation of the GGW initiative would prevent and reverse degradation of the ecosystem in the affected countries while improving the living conditions of the affected communities.