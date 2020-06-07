BusinessDay
Cop electrocuted in Abuja as FEMA warn residents from illegal tree cutting

An unidentified man sits next to a felled tree at the Afi mountain forest reserve near Ikom, Nigeria, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2007. From Brazil to central Africa to once-lush islands in Asia's archipelagos, human encroachment is shrinking the world's rain forests. (AP PhotoGeorge Osodi)

A Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Lasaka Habila was on Sunday electrocuted while cutting leaves from a tree, opposite the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Office in Garki, Abuja.

At the scene of the tragedy was a cutlass seen lying around the tree, which was obviously used by the victim to cut down branches from the tree which were seen littered around the scene.

It was also believed that the victim might have been electrocuted by a high voltage from the high tension wire close to the tree.

Habila who was seen stuck at the tree was eventually brought down by the Search and Rescue Team of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and was later taken to the National Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Reacting to the incident the Director General (FEMA) Idriss Abbas who was saddened by the tragedy advised FCT residents to always seek approval from the FCT Parks and Recreation Department before cutting down any tree in the Territory and not to take laws into their own hands.

Abbas explained that during the rainy season, most trees would bloom and come in contact with electricity cables which may transmit high currents through the leaves and branches.

He warned Abuja residents to avoid coming in contact with trees planted close to high tension cables and other electrical installations to avoid being electrocuted, as one may not know whether the tree is carrying a live electrical current which could be harmful to him or her.

