COP-15: Buhari, world leaders to discuss future of land in Cote d’ivoire

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to depart Abuja, on Sunday, for Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to attend a United Nations organized conference on the future of land, regarding desertification, drought, degradation, rights, restoration and implications for national and world economies.

The Summit of Head of States and Government, which begins from Monday, will take place at Sofitel Hotel, for the 15th session of the Conference Of the parties (COP15) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD),

The convention with the theme “, ‘Land. Life. Legacy: From scarcity to prosperity.”, aims to take action to ensure that land, the lifeline on the planet, continues to benefit present and future generations.

It is also aimed at achieving the visionary objective of land restoration and balance, as COP15 brings together leaders from governments, the private sector, civil society and other key stakeholders from around the world to drive progress in the future of sustainable management of one of the most precious assets, land.

BusinessDay gathered that it will explore links between land and other key development issues, which will be discussed during the high-level segment, including a Heads of States Summit, high-level roundtables and interactive dialogue sessions.

COP 15 is a key moment in the fight against desertification, land degradation and drought.

It will, accordingly, build on the findings of the second edition of the Global Land Outlook and offer a concrete response to the interconnected challenges of land degradation, climate change and biodiversity loss as the world steps into the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

Drought, land restoration, and related enablers such as land rights, gender equality and youth empowerment are among the top items on the Conference agenda.

President Buhari, who is also the President of the Great Green Wall in Africa, will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, Minister of Agriculture, Mahmoud Mohammed and Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Also, on the President’s team to Abidjan are the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar and Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri- Erewa