Consumers, shoppers laud Three Crowns for World Milk Day initiative

Consumers and shoppers across the country commended Three Crowns Milk, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol and heart-friendly milk, for the impact of its creative World Milk Day 2022 celebration.

Three Crowns Milk provided healthy breakfast meals to consumers and shoppers in select outlets and hot spots across major towns and cities to mark this year’s world milk day.

Leading the campaign in Ibadan, Oyo state, popular comedienne ‘Omo Ibadan,’ also known as Lizzy Jay, described the experience as one that made the global event exciting and memorable, adding that consumers will not forget World Milk Day 2022 quickly because of Three Crowns milk’s exciting activities.

“The Three Crowns team’s behind this campaign was astonishing,” she said. This is evident in the way it has struck a chord with people of all ages, socioeconomic backgrounds, and tribes.

“People appreciate Three Crowns Milk and the campaign, and they have literally taken on the role of Three Crowns brand ambassadors.” “I’m confident that the number of unofficial brand ambassadors would have grown significantly as a result of this campaign,” Lizzy Jay also said.

Similarly, Adunni Olayiwola, a customer, said, “I just walked into the mall in Challenge in Ibadan that I usually patronize.” The nicely decorated aisle of Three Crowns breakfast table was the first thing that greeted me. It was impossible to ignore its beauty.

“Then came the shocker; a tasty and highly nourishing breakfast. My thumbs are up for the brand and the management of FrieslandCampina WAMCO” Olayiwola said.

In the build-up to this year’s World Milk Day global event, Three Crowns launched a campaign where it nourished consumers and shoppers with healthy breakfast meals in selected outlets and hot spots across major cities in Nigeria, under the hashtag #EnjoyDairyWithThreeCrows, in line with the theme for this year’s World Milk Day celebration, #EnjoyDairy.

While launching the campaign in Lagos, Gloria Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Three Crowns Milk, explained that the brand campaign was designed to emphasise the fact that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, encouraging Nigerians to eat healthy and nourishing breakfasts every day.

She went on to say that it is not enough to start the day with any kind of breakfast; it must be a breakfast that is both healthy and nourishing, because our days are filled with physical, mental, and responsibilities. These challenges, she emphasized, necessitate adequate nutrition to get us all through the day.

“Three Crowns Milk promotes a healthy lifestyle by offering free breakfast to shoppers and consumers on June 1st at select locations.” Dairy is an essential component of daily life and should be consumed on a daily basis due to its importance and relevance to daily nutrition,” Jacobs said.

Three Crowns milk is a popular brand from FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Nigeria’s leading dairy company for over 60 years. Milk, according to the company, is an essential nutrient for everyone. Three Crowns has been providing essential vitamins and minerals to mothers and their families for over 30 years.