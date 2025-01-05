Conservationist explains why equitable access to climate financing is needful

Joseph Onoja (l), NCF's director general, with other participants at a side event at the UN COP29 conference held in in Baku, Azerbaijan recently.

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has explained why there is need for equitable access to climate financing, saying that the disproportionate impact of climate change on developing nation makes that equity necessary.

The director general of the foundation, Joseph Onoja, who gave this explanation, also called on developed nations to fulfil their commitments to fund adaptation and mitigation efforts in vulnerable regions.

Onoja spoke at the 29th edition of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) tagged Baku Climate Change Conference (COP29) held in Baku, Azerbaijan recently.

The annual conference brought together world leaders, environmental experts, and stakeholders from nearly 200 countries to discuss and negotiate actions to address the global climate crisis and set new goals for climate finance, adaptation and mitigation.

Onoja, a seasoned conservationist and environmental advocate, delivered a compelling presentation during a session on ‘Nature-Based Solutions for Climate Resilience in Africa.’

Highlighting Nigeria’s biodiversity and the role of conservation in mitigating climate change, he emphasized the critical importance of preserving ecosystems like forests, wetlands, and mangroves to enhance climate resilience and ensure sustainable livelihoods for communities.

Onoja advocated for nature-based solutions, underscoring the need for global support to implement nature-based solutions in Africa. He drew attention to successful initiatives by the NCF, such as the restoration of degraded forests in Nigeria and the promotion of community-led conservation projects.

The director general was also engaged in high-level panels where he participated in discussions, on ‘Building Resilience, Ecosystems and Communities through Nature-based Interventions.’ He shared insights on integrating local knowledge and community leadership into conservation strategies.

While networking for conservation impact, Onoja engaged with international partners, fostering collaborations to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to address climate change challenges. His meetings with representatives from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the BirdLife International and other organisations laid the groundwork for future partnerships.

“The conference reaffirmed the urgent need for collective action to combat climate change. Nature is at the heart of our solutions, and it is imperative that we work together to protect our planet for future generations.

Nigeria has a pivotal role to play, and the NCF remains committed to leveraging the outcomes of COP29 to drive sustainable conservation and climate action in Nigeria and beyond,” Onoja noted while reviewing the conference outcomes.

According to him, the post Baku COP29 outlook is bright for the world and for Africa, pointing out that NCF acknowledges the progress made at COP29, particularly the agreement on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) to triple climate finance, reaching $300 billion annually by 2035.

“This aligns with Africa’s need for robust financial support to enhance adaptation and mitigation efforts, especially in vulnerable communities. The Loss and Damage Fund also provides much-needed resources for countries suffering from the irreversible impacts of climate change,” he said.

He encouraged African countries to craft climate plans for tapping into the secured $300 billion in carbon finance annually by 2035. They should leverage existing local endowments, renewable energy, natural resources and a young workforce to create pathways to climate-positive growth in Africa

The statement by Simon Stiell, the UN Climate Change Executive Secretary at the closing ceremony of COP29 is very reassuring and encouraging: “This deal will keep the clean energy boom growing and protect billions of lives. It will help all countries to share in the huge benefits of bold climate action: more jobs, stronger growth, cheaper and cleaner energy for all. But like any insurance policy – it only works – if the premiums are paid in full, and on time.”

However, in as much as the climate conference achieved an increase in climate financing, there is still a long way to go. It is important to note that there’s still a huge golf in funding for activities that harm nature, which is thirty times more, compared to those that preserve it. The promised funding of $300 billion dollars is a meagre 10 percent of the yearly allocation for global energy infrastructure. We hope that the funding provision keeps increasing in the years to come.

The NCF’s participation at COP29 aligns with its mission to promote sustainable development and biodiversity conservation in Nigeria. Through this global platform, the foundation continues to amplify its voice and strengthen its resolve to combat the climate crisis.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

