Confluence University receives NUC approval for medicine, law, and four other courses

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted full approval to Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State, to offer six new academic programmes, including medicine and surgery, and law.

In addition to these two courses, the NUC has approved the university to run programmes in physiotherapy, radiography, agriculture, and agricultural engineering.

The approval was formalised in a letter dated September 5, 2024, addressed to the university’s vice-chancellor, and signed by Chris J. Maiyaki, the NUC’s acting executive secretary.

The university, which was established in 2020 during the administration of former Governor Yahaya Bello, will begin offering these courses starting from the 2024/2025 academic session.

The approval comes after a resource verification visit by NUC panels, who assessed the institution’s capacity in terms of human and material resources.

The letter, also signed by NUC’s acting director of Academic Planning, Abubakar M. Girei, stated:

“I am directed to inform the Vice-Chancellor that the Ag. Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the full-time mode of the following programmes to be run in the Main Campus of the University with effect from 2024/2025 academic session.

“Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS); Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT); B.Rad. Radiography; B. Agric. Agriculture; B.Eng. Agricultural Engineering and LL.B. Law.”

The letter further clarified that the approval only applies to full-time programmes. If the university intends to offer these courses in part-time mode, a separate request must be submitted to the commission.

“I am to add that the approval does not cover the part-time mode of delivery of the programme. Before the part-time mode of the programme can commence, a request should be forwarded to the Commission for further processing,” he said.

Also, the commission stressed that the programmes must adhere to the approved titles and formats, and any changes would require further approval from the NUC.