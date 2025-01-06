Concerns as NBS website remains shut three weeks after hacking incident

Private security companies operating in Nigeria employed a total of 828,502 Nigerians in 2018, according to a private security guard report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The official website of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has remained shut almost three weeks after the agency announced that it had been hacked.

The NBS website serves as a platform for disseminating statistical information and data about Nigeria, enabling users to download datasets, reports and other statistical resources

The bureau had, on December 18, 2024, confirmed the website defacement in its X (formerly Twitter) account, barely two weeks after its redesigning, assuring the public that the website would be recovered.

The lack of access to the website has however raised concern among many, as to whether the key data for December scheduled for publication mid-January would make it to the website.

“My worry, and not just me, but data users all over, both locally and internationally, is that the website is taking too long to come up considering how important it is for a lot of things, including in decision making,” Ade Olayinka, a financial analyst, told BusinessDay.

The website defacement has also made it impossible for the public to access several data histories.

The bureau had, in December, published the 2024 Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey, which showed that Nigerians paid an estimated N2.3 trillion ($1.5 billion) as ransom in 12 months, and that 65 percent of households had been affected by kidnapping incidents.

The NBS is, however, yet to provide an update as at the time of this report despite BusinessDay inquiries.

Share