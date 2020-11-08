Concerns as authorities struggle to fix looted Abuja NYSC camp ahead of Nov’ 10 resumption

Investigations by BusinessDay SUNDAY has shown that the N600,000 worth of drugs stolen by hoodlums at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Kubwa, Abuja camp might not be replaced before its November 10, 2020 resumption.

Recall that last week Tuesday, hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protests to attack the camp where they looted items meant for corps members and destroyed the coordinator’s residence as well as other facilities.

Also, the NYSC camps in Adamawa and Taraba states came under heavy attacks by hoodlums where items such as drugs, mattresses, pots, plates, coolers, grinding machines, bikes, kits, among others were carted away.

The looting and destruction were so massive that some corps members and other stakeholders had started expressing doubt if the incident would further delay the camping already slated for November 10, 2020.

A source in the Office of the Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), Abuja told BusinessDay SUNDAY that arrangements were being made to replace the drugs and other items looted from the camp, but the possibility of replacing them before the November 10 resumption of corps members may not be possible.

She said they had received the letter from the NYSC-FCT coordinator requesting the secretariat to replace the stolen drugs, and that they are working on it.

The source, however, said bureaucracy might slow the process since the money had to be approved before the drugs could be procured, a process, she said would certainly take a little.

When asked if there were remaining drugs in their stores, she said they had been reduced.

Despite the recent setback, the management of NYSC had insisted they were well prepared to welcome the corps members back to camps.

Shauibu Ibrahim, the director-general of NYSC told BusinessDay SUNDAY that the lootings and destruction, though massive in scale, would not affect their resumption.

Ibrahim said that things were being put in place to make the camps conducive enough for corps members.

He hinted that while some of the looted items were being returned, others were being replaced.

The NYSC-DG explained that all the drugs stolen from their camps clinic would be replaced by the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).

Walida Sadique, the NYSC-FCT Coordinator, informed our correspondent that the drugs in their clinic have not been replaced, but they had written to the FCTA Health Secretariat in that regard.

Though she admitted that while the coordinator’s residence may not be ready, she expressed optimism that other facilities were gradually shaping up ahead of resumption.

Sadique informed that the number of corps members had been cut to 860 in compliance with Covid-19 protocols and pointed out that early last month, officials from the PTF and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) expressed satisfaction on what has been put in place.

On the security measures, the coordinator hinted that the camp is well secure with personnel from army, police, Department of State Service (DSS) and civil defence.

Her words, “We should be able to fix the stolen and vandalised items before camping begins. Right now, we are fixing vandalised doors and windows. The NYSC DG has approved the purchase of some items such as kitchen utensils. The kitchen utensils have been replaced. We are fixing the staff quarters and replace stolen mattresses. But that will not be a problem.

“The only place that might not be ready is the coordinator’s residence. That is the most damaged place. We are trying to arrange a place for the coordinator.

“The setback will not affect corps members in anyway. We are expecting 860 corps members. We have recovered some items like mattresses, NYSC kits. Seven bikes were stolen by the hoodlums, but six have been returned. Police have helped in recovering these items.”

According to him, “The drugs in our clinic have not been replaced, but we are talking to the FCTA Health Secretariat. We have written and we are following up and they have promised it will be supplied.

“The Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for the doctors were stolen. Drugs, face masks, hand gloves were also taken away. Out of the 25 thermometers that were stolen from our clinic, only one had been recovered. The other 24 have not been recovered. They were all supplied to us by the FCTA Health Secretariat.

“The drugs in our clinic are worth about N600, 000 and we may likely take delivery before November 10. We are hopeful that the drugs will be replaced before the resumption date.

“We have written to DSS in the FCT, army, police and civil defence. The camp is secure and you know when the camp begins, we take delivery of 12 trucks of security personnel.”

BusinessDay SUNDAY visited the NYSC Kubwa camp and discovered that there were taps of running water at the entrance gate where corps members and visitors are expected to wash their hands regularly, while inside the camp, some men were seen clearing grasses.