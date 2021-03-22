Community leader lauds Dangote’s investments in Nasarawa

A community leader in Tunga, Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Umar Ameygye, has commended the Dangote Group for the huge agricultural investment in the area.

He gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Awe.

Ameygye, who is the chairman of Tunga Development Association, said that the establishment of Dangote sugar refinery and sugarcane plantation in the area has brought a lot of benefits to them.

According to him, it is already transforming the community and generating employment for the people, thereby reducing crime.

He explained that the company had renovated and provided facilities in so many primary and secondary schools as well as primary healthcare centres.

Ameygye said the company also provided boreholes and overhead water tanks in various locations across the community.

He, however, appealed to those discrediting the contributions of the company through various media publications to desist in the interest of development.

He added that the company, through the state government, had paid compensation to all persons whose lands were acquired before work commenced.