Community development drives my passion to empower youths through IT – Obioha

For Nnedinma Obioha, community development is not just a passion but a calling.

She disclosed that empowering Nigerian youths through IT training and education is a dedication for her and a lifestyle for the nation’s growth and development.

“I believe that community development is the key to unlocking the potential of our youths. By providing them with the skills and resources they need to succeed, we can help them become positive change-makers in their communities,” Obioha, who leads the CentrePoint Multisolutions said.

She noted that her commitment to community development has also led to the establishment of charitable grants, scholarships, and IT workshops aimed at empowering youths.

Obioha, who began her tech sojourn in the United Kingdom where she earned certifications in IT and worked in accounting and entrepreneurship, disclosed that her journey in tech was not easy, but it was driven by a passion to make a difference.

“I believe that technology has the power to transform lives and communities, and I want to be at the forefront of that transformation,” she said.

However, it was her return to Nigeria that marked the genesis of her imput, after taking over her mother’s computer training institution, Obioha expanded its reach and impact, establishing training centers across West Africa.

“I wanted to bridge the skills gap in West Africa by providing comprehensive IT training that meets the demands of a rapidly evolving industry.

“I believe that technology has the power to unlock economic opportunities and transform lives.”

She noted that her focus lies on initiatives that support underprivileged communities and foster social change through technology as her commitment to empowering Nigerian communities through IT training and education and she continues to be a testament to transformation of lives and communities through community development.

“My goal is to empower Nigerian youth and bridge the skills gap in our community. I believe that technology has the power to transform lives and communities, and I want to be at the forefront of that transformation.

“I want to use technology to make a positive impact in my community. I believe that everyone deserves access to the opportunities and resources that technology provides, regardless of their background or circumstances,” Obioha explained.