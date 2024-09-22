Communicator, Ayodele Adio, to release ground-breaking book on ‘Reputation Management’

Ayodele Adio, a leading expert in strategic communication and reputation management, is set to release his highly anticipated book, “Who Took My Socks: A simple Guide on Managing Brand Reputation” on October 4, 2024.

Drawing from a decade of experience advising top executives and public figures, Adio offers readers a comprehensive guide to navigating the complex landscape of modern reputation management. The book provides practical strategies for individuals and organisations looking to build, maintain, and defend their reputations in an era of rapid information flow.

“In today’s digital world, reputation can make or break careers and businesses in an instant,” says Adio. “This book aims to empower readers with the tools and knowledge they need to take control of their narrative and build lasting, positive reputations.”