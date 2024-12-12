Commissioner decries skilled teachers’ shortage in Nigeria 

Ndubueze Mbah, Enugu State Commissioner for Education, has raised concerns over the acute shortage of skilled and technical teachers in Nigeria, describing the situation as a ‘state of emergency’ that threatens the quality of education across the country.

Speaking at a National Stakeholders’ workshop for the Validation of the Reviewed National Education Policy (NTEP) on Wednesday In Abuja, the commissioner pointed out that Nigeria is facing a critical shortage of qualified educators, with fewer than 4,000 technical teachers nationwide.

This shortage, he stressed, has been exacerbated by the alarming trend of recruiting teacher trainees who have failed in other academic fields, often without meeting minimum entry requirements.

“We have learned that across the nation, we have no more than 4,000 technical teachers. So the teacher shortage and the quality is a state of emergency. And we need help.

“And the problem goes so deep that when we look at the entry requirements into colleges of education, we see for all intents and purposes that we are recruiting teacher trainees, candidates who have failed out in other fields. And then there is no defined minimum”

The commissioner underscored the long-term implications of this issue, noting that despite efforts to improve school infrastructure and access to learning materials, the quality of education remains at risk without an adequate supply of properly trained teachers.

He explained that without skilled educators, any investment in educational resources would ultimately fail to deliver the desired learning outcomes.

As part of efforts to address this crisis, he disclosed that Enugu State has committed to investing 33% of its annual budget into education for the second consecutive year, reflecting the state’s dedication to reversing the teacher shortage. The commissioner further emphasized that this funding will support not just infrastructure but also a comprehensive overhaul of the state’s teacher training programs.

Suwaiba Ahmed, Minister of State for Education, emphasized the critical importance of teachers’ education in shaping Nigeria’s future, particularly in the context of the National Teacher Policy.

She noted that despite the policy’s introduction in 2014, gaps in its implementation had hindered its effectiveness, prompting a much-needed revision. According to her, the policy review supported by UNESCO and the EU aims to address these gaps and ensure the policy meets the evolving needs of Nigerian teachers.

The Minister stressed that the quality of education in Nigeria is directly linked to the calibre of its teachers, noting that equipping educators with the right tools, knowledge, and support is central to achieving the administration’s goal of inclusive, quality education.

“It is hoped that this policy will reposition the country to move from a resource-based economy to a knowledge-based economy.

“This administration understands the quality of education in any nation is intrinsically tied to the caliber of its teachers, thus ensuring that Nigerian teachers are equipped with the right tools, knowledge, and support is a priority for the Ministry of Education.”

On his part, Abdourahamane Diallo, UNESCO representative to Nigeria, emphasized the importance of a collaborative effort to strengthen Nigeria’s teacher education system through the EU-UNESCO project, which focuses on building teacher capacity and addressing teacher shortages.

He noted that the project aims to create a framework for recruiting, training, and supporting teachers to enhance the education system. Diallo also highlighted the need for sustained partnerships to implement and align educational policies effectively across all levels.

“We have a framework on teachers, and every partner can align and support, whether it’s in capacity building or state-level interventions, to ensure the educational system meets its goals,” he said.

