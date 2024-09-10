Commission pledges wetland conservation to support livelihood

The Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC), has pledged to lead wetland conservation efforts to protect the environment and improve local livelihoods.

NIWRMC Acting Executive Director, Sakinatu Abbo-Jimeta, made this pledge in a statement at the Committee meeting on the Development of Conservation Plans and Management of Wetlands in Nigeria in Kano.

According to her, wetlands offer numerous benefits, including enhancing fishing and aquaculture, mitigating floods, and improving water supplies.

“They also serve as natural filters for pollutants and are home to a wide range of wildlife,” she added.

She explained that the initiative would focus on developing conservation and management plans for wetlands across the country.

The acting director said the meeting served as an opportunity for experts to assess the state of Nigeria’s wetlands and develop strategies for their sustainable use.

Abbo-Jimeta emphasised that wetland assessments are a crucial part of the commission’s conservation policy.

“These assessments will provide important data on the wetland’s hydrology, biodiversity, and soil composition.

“There is a close relationship between wetland assessment and monitoring. Assessments help identify potential threats or benefits, guiding our conservation efforts,” she said.

She added that the Baturiya wetlandwould a pilot site for preliminary assessments.

“This will give us a clear picture of the potential or threats to the Baturiya wetland, allowing us to craft targeted conservation and management plans”.

The meeting also featured presentations from experts on various aspects of wetland management.

Muslim Idris, the Committee Chairman, stressed the need for Nigeria to balance its water resources for better policy formulation and management.

He noted the importance of understanding the country’s water input and output.

Experts including Georgina Samuel and Isa Dutse, shared findings on the biodiversity and challenges facing the Hadejia-Nguru Wetlands.

Sadiq Muktar presented on the use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and remote sensing techniques to identify wetlands.

The initiative, he said was critical as Nigeria’s wetlands are under increasing pressure from human activity, pollution, and climate change.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NIWRMC aims to protect wetlands for future generations while improving the well-being of those who depend on them.