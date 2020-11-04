Commercial activities return in Aba, after ease of curfew

Commercial activities have fully resumed in Aba, few days after the Abia State Government announced gradual relaxation of the curfew imposed on the commercial city and Umuahia, the State capital.

Commercial banks, open markets, and other businesses are now open for business, a development that has brought relief to residents and patrons, who were starved of banking and other commercial activities within the city.

The people were also relieved of the greed of “point of sales operators” (POS), who took advantage of the absence of banks to rip people off. The POS operators charged as high as 10 percent for any transaction within the period.

The Abia State Government on October 20, 2020, imposed a 24 hour curfew in Aba and Umuahia, to safeguard the lives and properties of residents, following the hijack of the recent peaceful #EndSARS protest, by hoodlums, who looted and burnt public and private properties in Aba.

After a review of events in the State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu directed that the prevailing curfew in Aba and Umuahia, be relaxed to now take effect from 6.00pm to 6.00am, from October 30, 2020.

The Governor in a statement, signed by John Okiyi Kalu, State’s Commissioner for Information, stated that all markets are to be reopened during the day, while market committees and security teams were asked to mobilize adequate security to watch over the markets at night and during the day.

Ikpeazu reiterated the preparedness of his administration to provide adequate security to the citizens and non-citizens in the State.

The Abia State Governor, while inspecting properties destroyed by hoodlums in Aba, described the incident as a self-inflicted injury on the national psyche and the fabric that holds the nation together, stressing that it was an injury to humanity as a whole,

He observed that human, trade, and commerce were threatened greatly with the actions, which were difficult to understand, stressing that the losses were monumental but noted that the State, would certainly rise from the ashes of the black week.

He expressed optimism that many are still desirous to do business in Abia, under a conducive environment and encouraged such entrepreneurs not to relent, as their protection is guaranteed.

Ikpeazu commiserated with those that lost their loved ones and properties, during the ugly incident which he described as a black-week.

He also appreciated law enforcement agencies for their efforts at averting further wanton destructions in the state.

The Governor accompanied by heads of security agencies in the State, visited some of the areas destroyed by the vandals, including – Zone 6 Police Station, Ogbor Hill, Aba Fire Service, Aba South Local Government secretariat, Aba South Primary Health Care Department, Agricultural/ ADP office, Aba, Board of Internal Revenue, Aba office, Aba South Town Planning Authority, Dental Centre, Aba, Aba Magistrate Court, First Bank branch, along Ehi road, by Mosque, Aba and Onions Market, along Aba-Portharcourt expressway.