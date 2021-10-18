Colonise your future, Moghalu tells Nigerian youths

Kingsley Moghalu, the President at Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET) has called on Nigerian youths to colonise their future because the future belongs to them.

Moghalu made the call at the annual Alumni Congress of Crawford University Alumni UK, themed “Adding value, growing wealth, expertise, and qualification in a post-COVID world while maintaining your mental health,” held virtually on Saturday, October 16.

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that Nigeria needs to reognise that the youths are the future of the country.

“The youths need to know this fact that the future belongs to them. And they are to colonise their future,” Moghalu said.

Moghalu, a presidential aspirant for the 2023 election, disclosed his manifesto for the forthcoming presidential election when revealed that he will prioritize education. He promised to allocate 20 percent of his budget to education if elected.

“Education helps the youths to colonise their future. The education system needs to be retooled, the curriculum reformed to embrace science, technology, and entrepreneurship,” he stated.

The renowned lawyer and author reiterated that by the year 2030 the country’s unemployment rate would have risen to 40 million. And this he said is rooted in the fact that universities in Nigeria are pipelines to unemployment.

Furthermore, he revealed that Covid-19 is a blessing in disguise in that it has taught people the importance of technology.

It has retooled the economic system of the world,” he said.

He maintained that for Nigeria to move forward there must be a massive paradigm shift in the learning system. The country must adopt a learning system that encourages thinking in learning.

According to the political economist, Nigeria needs the right political leader to come to power in 2023. He enjoined the youths to vote for a visionary leader like him.

“The reality of Nigeria and the reality for many years to come is that except the youths bring in a leader more friendly to their needs, things will remain the same,” he said.

Moghalu encouraged the youths to register and vote for a change.