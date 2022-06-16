COFFHA inaugurates Nkechi Ali-Balogun as 6th president

The Committee of Friends for Humanity (COFFHA), a non-profit organisation in Nigeria will be inaugurating Nkechi Ali-Balogun its 6th president on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Ali-Balogun, is the principal consultant/chief executive officer of NECCI Consulting, a multi-talented industry with over 20 years of experience in public relations (PR) and training consultancy.

The occasion of the investiture which doubles as a fundraising event for the completion of a two-storey acquisition centre in Ajah-Lagos will be held at Grace Garden Event Place, Plot 4, Bisola Durosimi Etti Drive, Lekki Phase 1 in Lagos State.

According to a statement from COFFHA the event is focused on empowering our youths and helping to reduce unemployment in our immediate environment.

Committee of Friends for Humanity in Nigeria was incorporated in January 1993 as a non-profit organization whose main focus is the upliftment of the less privileged women and children in across the federation.

Read also: IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort, a preferred hospitality destination

COFFHA is reputed for its quick intervention of societal needs and other social responsibilities without discrimination of age, gender, religious beliefs, or political affiliation.

The philosophy behind the establishment of the COFFHA is to bring hope and social justice where the less privileged can live in dignity and security.

Within the space of its existence, COFFHA has among other things been able to build the COFFHA Emergency Centre at Isolo General Hospital, Isolo, Lagos, executed the refurbishment and furnishing of a 16-bed female ward for Apapa Health Centre, Apapa, Lagos, and have successful mobilise and organised the donation of wheelchairs to Lagos State Management Board.

Besides, COFFHA was able to provision a 20KVA generating set for Apapa Health Centre, Apapa, Lagos, executed an empowerment programme for widows in Anambra and Lagos State respectively and has put in place a quarterly hospital outreach, where the organisation pay the hospital bills for at least 30 in-patients of a selected hospital.