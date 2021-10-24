Coca-Cola Nigeria managing director, Alfred Olajide to speak 27th Nigerian Economic Summit

Alfred Olajide, the managing director and Vice President of Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, has been announced as one of the panellists at the 27th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #27) which will be held between October 25 and 26, 2021, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Olajide’s interactive panel, titled ‘Macroeconomic Stability for Recovery and Sustained Growth’, will be utilized to discuss strategies to reverse Nigeria’s poor economic trends, achieve high and sustained growth, and steer Nigeria on its path to assuming its economic potential.

A statement said Olajide will be joined by Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Godwin Emefiele, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; Andrew Nevin, Partner & Chief Economist, PwC, and Marco Hernandez, Lead Economist, World Bank. The interactive panel will also be moderated by Barbara Barungi, Managing Partner, IMARA Africa Consulting.

The 27th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #27) is an annual event led by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and supported by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning. This year, the summit convenes national and global leaders in government, business, politics, civil society, and academia to deliberate on the theme ‘Securing Our Future: The Fierce Urgency of Now.’

Discussions at the Summit will be designed around five pillars which will allow stakeholders to make a broad set of recommendations. These pillars include High and Sustained Growth; Quality of Life; National Security; Political Economy, and Digital Transformation.

Speaking ahead of the event, Alfred Olajide expressed his enthusiasm concerning interrogating key issues and sharing insights on Coca-Cola’s efforts to ensure sustained economic growth through its initiatives and system investments.

“I am honoured to be part of this remarkable event as we work towards advancing the country’s growth together,” he said. “At Coca-Cola, we reinforce our relationships with the communities with which we interact, contributing to our ability to serve the market and maintain our social license to operate”, he said in the statement.

Coca-Cola Nigeria, which Alfred has leads since his appointment in January 2021, has been at the forefront of effective sustainability initiatives, impacting Nigerians and communities across its key areas such as Waste, Water Stewardship, Well-being, Women Empowerment, and Youth Development.