Club pushes for implementation of non motorised transport policy

Cycology Riding Club has called for the implementation of non motorised policy in Nigeria, with the aim to enhancing the safety of cyclists.

Captain of the Cycology Club, Tunde Laoye, while speaking at a webinar organised by the club on Saturday, under its “Share the Road” initiative, said the implementation of the non motorised policy would also encourage greener and less polluted environment.

The webibar was organised in conjunction with African Cycling Foundation and the United Nations information Center with theme “ bicycles as driver of post Covid-19 green recovery”. Laoye stated the commitment of the club to supporting any initiatives that encourage cycling for commuting, recreation and sport.

Meanwhile, Lagos State commissioner for transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, says the government is already having a conversation around the ratification of the 2015 non motorised policy in the state.

According to Oladeinde, the ratification and implementation of the policy would bring about expansion of the road network, with provision for cycle lanes, especially in new road construction.

In addition to this, motorists, he said, would be sensitised on the guidelines set in the highway code just as he urged members of the public to join in educating erring road users.

Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State commissioner for health, also speaking at the webinar, urged the public to embrace cyclinig because of its numerous health benefits to the society.

Cycology Club founded in 2011 by seven passionate cyclists, currently has over 200 active members, including expatriates and affiliate members in over eight countries.

Over the years, the club has worked closely with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other relevant agencies to create awareness on the importance of observing basic courtesy, and safely sharing the road with other road users- motorists, tricycles, motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians.