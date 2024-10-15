Climate change: Abia urges rural women farmers to embrace sustainable farming practices

The Special Assistant to Abia Governor on Women Affairs, Chinwe Onyeukwu, has advised rural women in the state to adopt sustainable agricultural practices to prevent environmental degradation.

Onyeukwu gave the advice at a ceremony to commemorate this year’s International Day of Rural Women held on Tuesday at Obikabia in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area (LGA).

The theme of the event is, “Rural Women Sustaining Nature for our Collective Future” and is commemorated on every October 15.

The governor’s aide urged rural women farmers to adopt such agricultural practices that preserve biodiversity to secure the future of Abia and promote its socioeconomic development.

She said that the current reality created by climate change made it pertinent for everyone to practice agriculture in harmony with nature.

Onyeukwu said that women play very vital role in the development of society as well as tackling climate change and deforestation, which makes it important for them to be celebrated.

“The effort of rural women through the application of age-old knowledge in agriculture and environmental conservation has kept us safe from the dangers of climate change and deforestation,” the commissioner said.

In another remark, the Women Leader of Labour Party in Isiala Ngwa North LGA, Nkechi Chibueze, thanked the State Government for providing an opportunity for rural women to be enlightened and celebrated.

Chibueze said that the occasion had given a sense of belonging to the women living in the rural communities in the LGA.

