Clickafix partners Delta state to train artisans

The Delta state government in partnership with Clickafix Academy has launched a vocational skill training program to provide Nigerians with enhanced skills for job opportunities.

The program will connect over 500 trained artisans to job opportunities across the country via its unique e-marketplace for skill showcase.

According to the partnership agreement, it is a part of an agreement by the Delta state government with Clickafix Academy to upskill and provide employment opportunities to 50,000 handymen over the next five years.

The empowerment academy is targeted at helping interested and talented individuals develop skills that are beneficial to a wide range of industries.

It develops a series of rigorous proficiency tests which applicants were subjected to demonstrate their levels of competence in electrical installation, plumbing, and tilling vocations.

The screening exercise, which was carried out for 371 applicants, had a successful selection of 216 candidates comprising 163 candidates for electrical installation training, 32 for plumbing, and 21 for tiling selected candidates respectively, who will be trained to become employable and independent.

The academy’s technology platform on which all successfully trained artisans would be onboarded ensures that craftsmen can register themselves, upload their qualification details, upload their work details, select the type of services they can provide, define their prices for executing a service, and receive payments.

According to Arusha Goswami, head opportunity creator, Clickafix’s, the launch of the Clickafix program in Delta state comes at a time when conversations about deepening human capacity development in underserved areas with an excess of talents are beginning to take the front row in sustainability conversations.

“It is time we seek alternative ways of purposeful skill training through a customer-centric lens. With the aid of seamless tech integration, we can bridge the gaps in the market for enhancement, deployment, and employment of skilled youths.

“All of these constitute the human capacity development power of the Clickafix program and its supporting technology,” he said.

Speaking on the importance of the mobile market platform launched first in Delta state to ease the lives of the state’s youths and contribute positively to the economy of the state, Smart Ikem, executive secretary, Delta State Technical and Vocational Education Board, said “This partnership with Clickafix will transform the artisans from local to an international standard certified to work anywhere in the world.”

He further assured that the partnership with Clickafix will ensure that successful trainees are on-boarded and linked with clients that need their services.

Ifeanyi Aurthur Okowa, Delta state governor ably represented by Kingsley Emu, chief economic adviser flagged off and launched the Clickafix program, advising participants to see the program as a life-changing opportunity and stay committed and focused.

The outcome of the Clickafix program will improve skill technology adoption, expand employment opportunities but most importantly, usher in a new era of growth and development for the Nigerian Youth. Although only just launched in Delta, the management of Clickafix has expressed plans in the pipeline to launch in other states including Lagos state, known for its high population of talented youths, and a market for artisans and their skills.

The management team of Clickafix was flanked at the launch, by the Delta state Chief Job and Wealth Creation Officer, Professor Eric Eboh, the Honorable Commissioner, Ministry of Youth, Chairman and DG, Delta State Investments Development Agency (DIDA), Chairman, Technical and Vocational Education Board (TEVB) and Directors from the board, amongst others.